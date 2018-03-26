Opinions requested from freshwater anglers regarding fish attractors

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Southern Division of the American Fisheries Society’s Reservoir Committee, a working group of fisheries biologists across the Southeastern United States, and LDWF are conducting an online survey of fish-attractor and aquatic vegetation use by anglers who fish Southeastern reservoirs. We are asking for help from our reservoir anglers across the state to take a 15-minute, anonymous online survey. All of the information compiled will be analyzed and reported back to LDWF and other state fish and wildlife agencies for consideration in making management decisions.

The results of this project will guide and improve LDWF’s aquatic habitat enhancement programs in our lakes and reservoirs across the state. Please click on the link to take the survey and thanks for your time! https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/fishattractor

