Officials looking for driver in hit and run that threw 10-year-old off her bike

It was just before nightfall Sunday evening on Section Road in Erwinville on March 25 when Coliesa McMillian says her two daughters decided to go across the street to a store to get a drink. The next thing she says she heard, "All I know is they come running in and said my baby has been hit."

Hannah McMillian, 16, was walking with her sister and had already crossed the street. Sadie Gail McMillian, 10, was riding her bicycle and was waiting to cross the street when a car drove up, according to the mother.

"Whenever I was going across the street, the woman she stopped and then she told me to go across and whenever I was going across, she had started speeding up and she hit me," said Sadie Gail.

"My heart was racing and I just think that she should have stopped," said Hannah.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say a dark colored four-door Honda (unknown model), with a different colored hood, possibly red, is the car in question. They say the impact caused the front grill to fall off the car, but the driver never stopped.

"The only thing that you can think of is that you are going to lose your child, you know," said Coliesa. "How could somebody just leave my child, just like they hit a dog?"



Sadie Gail was in the hospital with a broken arm and a fractured collarbone. Scans are pending on her left knee and leg. She's home now with lots of questions in her mind.

"It makes me feel sad and mad. I am sad because she left and she could have came back and checked on me and then I am mad because she told me to go across and then she hit me," said Sadie Gail.

Officials are asking for your help to keep a watchful eye for a dark-colored car missing a front grill so a 10-year-old can get some answers. "I just want to know what happened. Like was it an accident or what?" asked Sadie Gail.

Anyone with any information on the car or driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

