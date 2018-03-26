Officials looking for driver in hit and run that threw 10-year-old off her bike

The president of LSU had a warning for legislators Monday.More >>
WAFB 9News has confirmed through a number of sources that the family of Alton Sterling will be meeting with the Attorney General's office concerning a possible decision in the case.More >>
It was just before nightfall Sunday evening on Section Road in Erwinville on March 25 when Coliesa McMillian says her two daughters decided to go across the street to a store to get a drink. The next thing she says she heard, "All I know is they come running in and said my baby has been hit."More >>
An 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a threat made to East Feliciana High School Monday morning.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
