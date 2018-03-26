LSU Gymnastics team stops at OLOL Children's Hospital to cheer up patients

LSU's SEC championship gymnastics team made a special stop at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital to cheer up some of the patients Monday.

This is the second year in a row the gymnastics team has won the SEC championship. The team was all smiles as they made their way from room to room and the patients were just as happy to see them.

"We like to do this kind of stuff because we get to put a smile on kids' faces and they're just, I don't know, they're fun to see. They light it up for us too," said Myia Hambrick, a senior on the team.

But the ladies didn't just stop in to say hello. They also posed for pictures that will last the children a lifetime.

