Teen girl arrested for allegedly making threat against East Feliciana Parish school

A teen has been arrested in connection with a threat made to East Feliciana High School (Source: easths.efschools.net)

An 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a threat made to East Feliciana High School Monday morning.

Officials with the school district say around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, March 26, they were contacted by a student about a text message threat. The threat was reportedly to "shoot up" and bomb the school. As a precaution, the school was put on lockdown. Jackson Elementary School, which is next door, was also placed on lockdown.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office took over the investigation of the threat. Later in the afternoon, Avrial Adams, 18, was arrested. Officials say they have identified another teen who may have been involved, so another arrested could be forthcoming. Adams is charged with terrorizing.

“We have zero tolerance for behavior that causes fear in our schools and disrupts our mission to educate our students,” said Superintendent Carlos Sam.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our citizens, particularly our young people," Sheriff Jeff Travis said. “We appreciate the full and prompt corporation from the school system."

Adams' mugshot will be released as soon as we receive the information from law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.