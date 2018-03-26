Legally blind woman gives back to charity that helped give her the gift of sight

A Livingston Parish woman, who is legally blind, is giving back to the foundation that helped her raise enough money for her own pair of eSight glasses, allowing her to see again.

Courtney Crawford is a wife, mother, and Army veteran. In 2012, Crawford was diagnosed with Stargardts disease, a degenerative condition that caused her to go blind. The diagnosis also dashed her dreams of going to medical school to become a surgical PA.

Five years later, having lost her central vision and gaining several blind spots, Crawford was given a glimpse of restored vision thanks to eSight glasses. The glasses restored her eye sight to 20/10 vision. However, Crawford's new look at life still appeared to be out of reach. To buy her own pair of eSight glasses, it would cost more than $10,000.

Crawford broke into tears when she first tried the glasses, as she was able to see her little boy’s face and freckles, and her husband’s sparkly eyes, for the first time in five years. Her husband started an online crowdfunding plea to raise money for her to purchase her own pair of eSight glasses.

Donations started pouring in after Crawford called in on the syndicated radio show, The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, during a segment called “Feel Good Friday.” Within six hours of sharing her story on the radio, all the money she needed to buy the glasses was donated by people from all across the U.S.

Crawford credits The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show for sending listeners to the site, resulting in a successful fundraising campaign and allowing her to buy her own eSight glasses.

Crawford now sees an opportunity to give back. She’s on a mission to raise money for the Kidd’s Kids charity. On Monday, March 26, Sombrero’s in Walker will donate 10 percent of proceeds to Kidd’s Kids in Crawford’s name.

COURTNEY CRAWFORD GIVE BACK NIGHT

Monday, March 26 til close (9:30 p.m.)

Sombreros Mexican Restaurant

28050 Walker South Rd.

Walker, LA

The charity, Kidd’s Kids, gives families with terminally ill children a chance to go on a free trip to Disney.

Learn more about Stargardts diseases HERE.

