Armed robbery suspect pleads guilty; 'victim' sold marijuana to one of suspects

A Prairieville man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery after forcing the victim to withdraw money from an ATM.

Officials with the 23rd Judicial District say Brandon Mungia, 23, pleaded guilty on March 20 as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors after a 2016 armed robbery.

Back on April 19, 2016, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at a convenience store in Gonzales. Once there, deputies spoke with the victim, who said he was woken up by several men in his home, one of which was armed with a shotgun. He said another man was armed with a black handgun, which was later determined to be a toy gun.

The suspects took the victim's credit card and told the victim to drive them to a local bank to withdraw cash. After having the victim give them the withdrawn money, they had him drive them to the convenience store, where three male suspects fled the area in a different vehicle.

A short time later, deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested Mungia, Matthew Everett, Nicholas Everett, and Johnny Everett.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered the victim, Kevin Braud, had previously sold marijuana to one of the suspects. During a search of Braud's home, detectives found a quantity of marijuana.

Braud was also arrested at that time and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center with the four suspects.

Mungia was sentenced to ten years in jail with credit for time served. The sentence will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. All other parties involved have been prosecuted as well.

