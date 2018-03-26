Gymnastics heads into NCAA postseason ranked No. 2

Information provided by Brandon Berrio, Assistant Communications Director for LSUsports.net

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The Southeastern Conference regular season and meet champions for the second-straight season, heads into NCAA postseason competition as the second-ranked team with a Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) of 197.890, RoadToNationals.com released Monday.

In addition to the second team ranking, LSU concludes the regular season with the nation’s top bars team for the first time in school history. The bars’ RQS of 49.580 ranks as the second-highest score ever.

Junior Sarah Finnegan is the top performer on bars and Senior Myia Hambrick is ranked No. 1 on floor. Finnegan is the first gymnast in school history to earn the No. 1 ranking on bars.

The RQS is ascertained by taking a team’s top six scores – three of which must be from road/neutral meets – dropping the high score and averaging the remaining five scores.

LSU’s meet scores counting toward its RQS are: 198.075 at GymQuarters Invite, 197.575 at Georgia, 197.575 at NC State, 198.175 at home against TWU, 198.100 against Auburn, and 198.125 against Arizona

The squad must drop the 198.175 against TWU as it’s the highest of the six. The remaining scores average out to 197.890 for second in the nation behind Oklahoma. LSU is in front of UCLA with a 197.840 for third and Utah with a 197.540 for fourth.

In addition to the top ranking on bars, LSU also ranks No. 2 on floor, No. 3 on beam and No. 5 on vault.

LSU will find out its destination for the 2018 NCAA Regional at 3 p.m. CT Monday. The Tigers will compete at one of six predetermined locations on Saturday, April 7 at a time to be determined.

