Whistleblowers say Brexit campaign skirted finance rules - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Whistleblowers say Brexit campaign skirted finance rules

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...
(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...

LONDON (AP) - A group of whistleblowers are questioning the integrity of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, presenting 50 pages of documents that they say prove the official Brexit campaign group violated election finance rules on the way to winning the 2016 referendum.

The trio, which includes the man who triggered concerns about the misuse of Facebook data during the U.S. presidential election, alleges that the official Vote Leave campaign circumvented spending limits by funneling 625,000 pounds ($888,000) to another group called BeLeave.

The most prominent among them, Chris Wylie, says "this is not about re-fighting the referendum. It's about the integrity of the democratic process."

The documents included electronic message exchanges, Google document shots and photographs.

Vote Leave denies it broke any campaign rules.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant

    Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:59:39 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:05:10 GMT
    Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

    More >>

    Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

    More >>

  • Governor spares life of man who killed woman in robbery

    Governor spares life of man who killed woman in robbery

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:19:42 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:05:00 GMT
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has spared a condemned killer ahead of his scheduled execution on April 11.More >>
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has spared a condemned killer ahead of his scheduled execution on April 11.More >>

  • Elizabeth Smart wants her name removed from anti-porn bill

    Elizabeth Smart wants her name removed from anti-porn bill

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:29:30 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:04:58 GMT
    Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart has sent a cease-and-desist letter after a proposal to require a pornography filter on internet-capable devices has been promoted with her name.More >>
    Kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart has sent a cease-and-desist letter after a proposal to require a pornography filter on internet-capable devices has been promoted with her name.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly