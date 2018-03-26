1 critical after reported shooting

One person is critical after a shooting on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB)

One person is critical after a shooting on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB)

One person has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon, emergency officials say.

The call went out around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 26 at Washington Avenue and N 26th Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms the incident happened in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue and that the victim is male.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.