BRPD motorcycle officer injured in crash with truck

A motorcycle officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened on Scenic Highway at Erie Street around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the officer was hit by a white pickup.

A spokesman with BRPD said the officer's injuries appear serious but not life-threatening.

The officer's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

