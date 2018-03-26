BRPD motorcycle officer in 'serious condition' after crash with truck, officials say

Scenic Highway at Erie Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Emergency officials said a motorcycle officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened on Scenic Highway at Erie Street around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the officer was hit by a white pickup.

According to emergency crews, the officer is in serious condition.

The officer's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

