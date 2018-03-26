Prosecutors: No decision on death penalty for alleged serial killer

Prosecutors have still not decided whether or not they will pursue the death penalty against accused serial killer, Kenneth Gleason.

Attorney Dana Cummings says they will speak to the family of one of Gleason’s alleged victims, Donald Smart, before making a decision.

Gleason faces a first degree murder charge for Smart’s death, which gives prosecutors the option of the death penalty. Gleason also faces a second degree murder charge, and two additional attempted second degree murder charges.

He appeared at the 19th Judicial District Court before Judge Beau Higginbotham on Monday, March 26 for a motion hearing. The defense asked to push that hearing back, and Cummings agreed to move it to July 11.

Gleason is suspected in the shooting death of Bruce Cofield, 59, on September 12. Two days later, Smart, 49, was found dead near Louie's Cafe on Alaska Street. He had been shot 10 times.

Gleason is believed to have been the shooter. Authorities have said they believe the victims were possibly targeted because they were black.

