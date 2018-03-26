Teacher accused of assaulting 6-year-old at school faces charges

A teacher who was put on leave after reportedly physically assaulting a student has been arrested.

Court documents show Gregory Bonvillian, 48, of Denham Springs, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday.

Bonvillian, a teacher at Park Forest Elementary School in Baton Rouge, is accused of causing "unjustifiable pain and or suffering" to a 6-year-old boy.

According to the probable cause report, the principal of the school, Alicia Franklin, told deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office that two teachers reported to her that Bonvillian had thrown the student about "5 to 6 ft. from the sidewalk."

The report stated the child told deputies Bonvillian pulled him outside to talk because he had been acting up in class. It added Bonvillian "then started banging the juvenile’s head against the brick wall approximately three or four times."

According to the report, the boy said he punched the teacher in the nose when Bonvillian leaned down to speak with him. The report stated Bonvillian then grabbed the boy by his arms and threw him in the air. It added the boy told investigators he landed on his back when he hit the ground.

Bonvillian is charged with cruelty to juveniles and simple battery. Bond has not been set.

