Governor, first lady host annual Easter egg hunt

Dozens of kids had a blast at the governor's mansion Monday morning.

It's the 21st annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Governor's Mansion.

Not only did the children find eggs, they played games and got their faces painted.

First Lady Donna Edwards said the event takes a lot of preparation.

Most of the students are a part of the state's Head Start program, which gives kids pre-school education so that they're more prepared for later grades.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.