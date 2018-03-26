Gun restrictions legislation expected to advance in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence could reach the governor's desk by the end of the week.

Democratic Sen. Richard Sears said Monday he expects the Legislature to pass the legislation this week and send it to the governor to sign into law.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Maxine Grad, also a Democrat, says she expects the legislation to pass, but she's not sure it will reach the governor this week.

Separate legislation that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity devices is expected to receive final approval in the Vermont House on Tuesday. That legislation will need to be reconciled with a Senate version.

This story has been corrected to show House legislation to expand background checks needs to be reconciled with a version that has passed in the Senate.

