Gun restrictions legislation expected to advance in Vermont - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gun restrictions legislation expected to advance in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence could reach the governor's desk by the end of the week.

Democratic Sen. Richard Sears said Monday he expects the Legislature to pass the legislation this week and send it to the governor to sign into law.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Maxine Grad, also a Democrat, says she expects the legislation to pass, but she's not sure it will reach the governor this week.

Separate legislation that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity devices is expected to receive final approval in the Vermont House on Tuesday. That legislation will need to be reconciled with a Senate version.

___

This story has been corrected to show House legislation to expand background checks needs to be reconciled with a version that has passed in the Senate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White Sox rehire man who wrongly spent decades in prison

    White Sox rehire man who wrongly spent decades in prison

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:39:56 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:35:08 GMT
    (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP). White Sox groundskeeper Nevest Coleman, center, helps Harry Smith Jr., left, and Jerry Powe with the tarp at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago,Monday, March 26, 2018. The Chicago Tribune reports that DNA evidence le...(Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP). White Sox groundskeeper Nevest Coleman, center, helps Harry Smith Jr., left, and Jerry Powe with the tarp at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago,Monday, March 26, 2018. The Chicago Tribune reports that DNA evidence le...
    A former White Sox groundskeeper will return to his old job after spending more than 20 years in prison on a wrongful conviction.More >>
    A former White Sox groundskeeper will return to his old job after spending more than 20 years in prison on a wrongful conviction.More >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky

    Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-03-25 02:08:39 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:34:46 GMT
    (James Quigg/Daily Press via AP, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, "Mad" Mike Hughes reacts after the decision to scrub another launch attempt of his rocket near Amboy, Calif. The self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is fl...(James Quigg/Daily Press via AP, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, "Mad" Mike Hughes reacts after the decision to scrub another launch attempt of his rocket near Amboy, Calif. The self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is fl...

    A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.

    More >>

    A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.

    More >>

  • Report: Democrats would need huge wave to win US House

    Report: Democrats would need huge wave to win US House

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:12:21 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:33:48 GMT
    A new report says Democrats would need a tremendous electoral wave this year to win back the U.S. House.More >>
    A new report says Democrats would need a tremendous electoral wave this year to win back the U.S. House.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly