McConnell wants hemp removed from controlled substance list - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

McConnell wants hemp removed from controlled substance list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Senate's top leader wants to bring hemp production back into the mainstream by removing it from the list of controlled substances.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he'll introduce legislation to legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity.

The Republican made the announcement in his home state of Kentucky, which has been at the forefront of hemp's comeback.

Growing hemp without a federal permit has long been banned due to its classification as a controlled substance related to marijuana. Hemp and marijuana are the same species, but hemp has a negligible amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.

Hemp got a limited reprieve with the 2014 federal Farm Bill, which allows state agriculture departments to designate hemp projects for research and development. So far, more than 30 states have authorized hemp research.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Pussy Riot targets Trump in Republican stronghold of Idaho

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:19:01 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:00:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:20:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

  • Stars affected by violence join students' gun-reform rallies

    Stars affected by violence join students' gun-reform rallies

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:39:13 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:59:52 GMT
    Paul McCartney and Jennifer Hudson were among the stars playing supporting roles at gun-reform rallies.More >>
    Paul McCartney and Jennifer Hudson were among the stars playing supporting roles at gun-reform rallies.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly