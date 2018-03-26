LSU Baseball: March 26 NCAA Polls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU Baseball: March 26 NCAA Polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Zach Watson (Source: WAFB) Zach Watson (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, March 26.

Overall: 16-9 ... SEC: 3-3
Last week: 2-2
Wednesday: Tulane, 10-4W
Friday - Sunday: Vanderbilt, 4-2L, 6-2W, 1-0L

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME
21 21 19 20
 PVS: 18 PVS: 19

PVS: 15

 PVS: 16

This week's schedule:
Tuesday: UL Lafayette (Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic)
Thursday - Saturday: Mississippi State (Alex Box Stadium)

