LSU Baseball: March 26 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, March 26.
Overall: 16-9 ... SEC: 3-3
Last week: 2-2
Wednesday: Tulane, 10-4W
Friday - Sunday: Vanderbilt, 4-2L, 6-2W, 1-0L
|BASEBALL AMERICA
|D1 BASEBALL
|COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
|PERFECT GAME
|21
|21
|19
|20
|PVS: 18
|PVS: 19
|
PVS: 15
|PVS: 16
This week's schedule:
Tuesday: UL Lafayette (Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic)
Thursday - Saturday: Mississippi State (Alex Box Stadium)
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.