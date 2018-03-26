LSU Baseball: March 26 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, March 26.

Overall: 16-9 ... SEC: 3-3

Last week: 2-2

Wednesday: Tulane, 10-4W

Friday - Sunday: Vanderbilt, 4-2L, 6-2W, 1-0L

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME 21 21 19 20 PVS: 18 PVS: 19 PVS: 15 PVS: 16

This week's schedule:

Tuesday: UL Lafayette (Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic)

Thursday - Saturday: Mississippi State (Alex Box Stadium)

