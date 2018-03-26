Lowe's Chairman and CEO Niblock is retiring - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lowe's Chairman and CEO Niblock is retiring

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Lowe's Chairman and CEO Robert A. Niblock is retiring.

Niblock, who's worked for the home improvement retailer for 25 years, will stay in his roles on an interim basis while Lowe's looks for a successor.

Niblock has served as chairman and CEO for 13 years.

Lowe's Cos., based in Mooresville, North Carolina, has more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores. Its shares jumped more than 6 percent in early trading Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

