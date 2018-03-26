Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant

Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN) Lawyers for Noor Salman, left, wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter say they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.

Salman is accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where he killed 49 people.

Her lawyers' federal court motion filed Monday says prosecutors contacted them Saturday night and told them about Seddique Mateen's relationship with the FBI.

Salman is standing trial on accusations of aiding her husband in the attack against the gay nightclub in Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

