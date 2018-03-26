Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.

Salman is accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where he killed 49 people.

Her lawyers' federal court motion filed Monday says prosecutors contacted them Saturday night and told them about Seddique Mateen's relationship with the FBI.

Salman is standing trial on accusations of aiding her husband in the attack against the gay nightclub in Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin

    Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:19:25 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:34:28 GMT
    A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.More >>
    A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.More >>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:34:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

  • Report: Democrats would need huge wave to win US House

    Report: Democrats would need huge wave to win US House

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:12:21 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:34:24 GMT
    A new report says Democrats would need a tremendous electoral wave this year to win back the U.S. House.More >>
    A new report says Democrats would need a tremendous electoral wave this year to win back the U.S. House.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly