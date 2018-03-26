Markets Right Now: Stocks surge in early trading; Dow up 450 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks surge in early trading; Dow up 450

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 26, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street as the market makes up some of its huge losses from last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 450 points early Monday, after losing more than 1,400 last week.

Traders are hoping that negotiations between China and the U.S. will ease tensions over trade.

Technology companies and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week, were up the most. Microsoft jumped 5.4 percent.

The Dow industrials were up 486 points, or 2.1 percent, at 24,022.

The S&P 500 rose 46 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,635. The Nasdaq climbed 143 points, or 2.1 percent, to 7,136.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate

    Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:09:31 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:14:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE -- In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the a...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE -- In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the a...
    People on both sides of the gun control debate took to social media after a fake animation and photo surfaced appearing to show one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting tearing up the U.S. Constitution.More >>
    People on both sides of the gun control debate took to social media after a fake animation and photo surfaced appearing to show one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting tearing up the U.S. Constitution.More >>

  • Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin

    Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:19:25 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:14:52 GMT
    A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.More >>
    A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.More >>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly