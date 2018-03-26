WARRANT: Man punches woman repeatedly during attempted rape

Just one day after being released from jail, a man is suspected of beating a woman while trying to rape her.

Court documents show Immanuel Hall, 30, of Baton Rouge, attempted to rape a woman in her home Thursday afternoon.

They added he punched the victim in the face repeatedly as she tried to fend off the attack.

The arrest warrant stated the victim was eventually able to break free and call 911 for help.

It added the victim lost consciousness several times during the attack and didn’t remember when the beating stopped or when the suspect left her home.

Additional details about the attack were intentionally omitted to protect the identity of the victim.

Hall was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree rape, second-degree battery, and sexual battery.

His bond is set at $95,000.

Jail records show Hall was released from prison the day before the attack. According to reports, he spent nearly two months in jail on theft and other charges.

