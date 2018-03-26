Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spokesman: Trump still has confidence in Shulkin

WASHINGTON (AP) - A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Three administration officials told The Associated Press Sunday that Trump is planning to oust the embattled secretary amid an extraordinary rebellion at the agency and damaging government investigations into his alleged spending abuses. The three officials demanded anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.

But Gidley is dismissing reports of Shulkin's imminent dismissal. He's telling Fox News Channel, "we hear these types of rumors every day."

Gidley says, "At this point in time, though, he does have confidence in Dr. Shulkin."

But he says the president "wants to put the right people in the right place at the right time, and that could change."

