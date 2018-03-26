Arrest made after man shot and killed at Baton Rouge motel

Shades Motel on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of another man at a Baton Rouge motel.

BRPD announced Friday, March 30 that they've arrested Dedrick Butler, 22, of Denham Springs, in connection with the shooting death of Darrel Berryman, 28.

Butler was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

Second degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Police reported the shooting happened at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators say Berryman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

