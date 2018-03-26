1 dead after shooting at Baton Rouge motel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after shooting at Baton Rouge motel

Shades Motel on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Shades Motel on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge motel.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Investigators said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name, so they can notify his family.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help them solve this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

