Drivers feel pain at the pump

Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge motel. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive around 1:15 a.m.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge motel. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive around 1:15 a.m.More >>
Gas prices are up across the US, including Louisiana. The average price of gas in the Bayou State is $2.38, up 5 cents per gallon from last week.More >>
Gas prices are up across the US, including Louisiana. The average price of gas in the Bayou State is $2.38, up 5 cents per gallon from last week.More >>
Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish early Monday morning, according to emergency officials.More >>
Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish early Monday morning, according to emergency officials.More >>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from New Orleans East.More >>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from New Orleans East.More >>
Last Wednesday, on March 21, 76-year-old Lovie Variste's family was turned upside down. “He took a sister, a mother, a friend,” said the victim’s sister, Betty Johnson.More >>
Last Wednesday, on March 21, 76-year-old Lovie Variste's family was turned upside down. “He took a sister, a mother, a friend,” said the victim’s sister, Betty Johnson.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.More >>
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
CBS News has posted the transcript of the Stormy Daniels interview from her "60 Minutes" appearance.More >>
CBS News has posted the transcript of the Stormy Daniels interview from her "60 Minutes" appearance.More >>