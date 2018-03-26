Drivers feel pain at the pump - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Drivers feel pain at the pump

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If you have to fill up your vehicle anytime soon, get ready to grin and bear it.

Gas prices are up across the US, including Louisiana. The average price of gas in the Bayou State is $2.38, up 5 cents per gallon from last week.

In the Baton Rouge area, the average price of gas has gone up 7 cents in the past week to $2.31, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets.

"The jump at the pump has continued unabated over the last week as oil prices have rallied and the typical spring fever starts to grip energy markets, causing gas prices to continue to accelerate," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Nationwide, people are paying about $2.60 a gallon to fill up.

Industry experts expect the prices to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Click here for more

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Police: Parents abused daughter after she refused arranged marriage

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:33:08 GMT
    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000. (Source: Family photos/KSAT/CNN)

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>

    The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.

    More >>

  • Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Porn star reveals details about alleged encounter with Trump

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:00:42 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-03-26 07:37:13 GMT
    In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)In this Thursday, March 1, 2018, photo, the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    More >>

    The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly