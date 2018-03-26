Drivers feel pain at the pump

If you have to fill up your vehicle anytime soon, get ready to grin and bear it.

Gas prices are up across the US, including Louisiana. The average price of gas in the Bayou State is $2.38, up 5 cents per gallon from last week.

In the Baton Rouge area, the average price of gas has gone up 7 cents in the past week to $2.31, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets.

"The jump at the pump has continued unabated over the last week as oil prices have rallied and the typical spring fever starts to grip energy markets, causing gas prices to continue to accelerate," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Nationwide, people are paying about $2.60 a gallon to fill up.

Industry experts expect the prices to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Click here for more

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.