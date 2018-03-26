Uber selling Southeast Asian business to regional rival Grab - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uber selling Southeast Asian business to regional rival Grab

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Office workers walk past Grab and Uber offices during their lunch hour Monday, March 26, 2018, in Singapore. Grab, a fast growing Southeast Asian ridesharing, food delivery and financial services business, said Monday that Uber ... (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). Office workers walk past Grab and Uber offices during their lunch hour Monday, March 26, 2018, in Singapore. Grab, a fast growing Southeast Asian ridesharing, food delivery and financial services business, said Monday that Uber ...
(AP Photo/Vincent Thian). Passengers wait for Grab car outside a shopping man in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab in its latest withdrawal from a d... (AP Photo/Vincent Thian). Passengers wait for Grab car outside a shopping man in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab in its latest withdrawal from a d...
(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). A GrabBike driver and an Uber driver wait on the pedestrians as they wait for customers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab i... (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). A GrabBike driver and an Uber driver wait on the pedestrians as they wait for customers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab i...
(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). An Uber rider talks with Grab rider in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab in its latest withdrawal from a daunting overseas mar... (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). An Uber rider talks with Grab rider in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab in its latest withdrawal from a daunting overseas mar...
(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). An Uber rider checks used helmets at a store in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab in its latest withdrawal from a daunting ove... (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). An Uber rider checks used helmets at a store in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 26, 2018. Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab in its latest withdrawal from a daunting ove...

BANGKOK (AP) - Ride-hailing giant Uber is selling its business in Southeast Asia to regional rival Grab while gaining a robust stake in the fast-growing ridesharing, food delivery and financial services business.

Grab said Monday that Uber will take a 27.5 percent stake and a seat on its board as part of the deal. Financial details were not disclosed.

Since becoming Uber's CEO in September, Dara Khosrowshahi has been maneuvering to make the company profitable before a planned initial public offering expected next year.

The company's full-year net loss widened to $4.5 billion in 2017 as it endured multiple scandals and the replacement of its CEO.

Grab provides services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. It says it handles over a billion transactions a year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alaska heads toward showdown over residents' oil checks

    Alaska heads toward showdown over residents' oil checks

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:13 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 10:29:30 GMT
    (Michael Penn/The Juneau Empire via AP, File). FILE - In this March 5, 2013, file photo, former Sen. Clem Tillion speaks during the Alaska Legislative Centennial at Rockwell's restaurant in Juneau, Alaska. Tillion, a former state legislator, has suppor...(Michael Penn/The Juneau Empire via AP, File). FILE - In this March 5, 2013, file photo, former Sen. Clem Tillion speaks during the Alaska Legislative Centennial at Rockwell's restaurant in Juneau, Alaska. Tillion, a former state legislator, has suppor...
    Alaska lawmakers, faced with limited options for filling the state's budget deficit, may have to dip into earnings from Alaska's famed oil-wealth fund.More >>
    Alaska lawmakers, faced with limited options for filling the state's budget deficit, may have to dip into earnings from Alaska's famed oil-wealth fund.More >>

  • Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:18:25 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 10:20:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>

  • Leading AIDS researcher selected as CDC director

    Leading AIDS researcher selected as CDC director

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:57:25 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-26 10:20:32 GMT
    The CDC is located in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman, File)The CDC is located in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

    An AIDS researcher from Maryland has been selected to run the government's top public health agency.

    More >>

    An AIDS researcher from Maryland has been selected to run the government's top public health agency.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly