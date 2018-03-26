Motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 2 dead

LA 74 near Airline Highway in the Gonzales area (Source: WAFB)

Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish early Monday morning, according to emergency officials.

They said it happened on LA 74 just west of Airline Highway in the Gonzales area around 2 a.m.

A car that was also involved in the crash was seriously damaged.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

