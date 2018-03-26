Car driven by 14-year-old collides head-on with motorcycle, killing 2, investigators say

LA 74 near Airline Highway in the Gonzales area (Source: WAFB)

Two people are dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Ascension Parish early Monday morning, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the victims as Robert Stafford, 42, of Gonzales, and his passenger, Dusty Duet, 45, of Prairieville.

Troopers said it happened on LA 74 just west of Airline Highway in the Gonzales area just before 2 a.m.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation up to this point shows Stafford and Duet were on a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was headed east on LA 74 when a 14-year-old driving a 2017 Nissan Versa headed west veered into the eastbound lane and hit Stafford's motorcycle head-on.

Lee added the car kept going until hitting a utility pole.

Authorities said Stafford and Duet were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

Investigators reported the teen suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

They added impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but blood samples from both drivers were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, per procedure in deadly crashes on Louisiana highways.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.