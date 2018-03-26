Mueller probe witness secretly backed UAE agenda in Congress - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mueller probe witness secretly backed UAE agenda in Congress

(C-SPAN via AP, File). FILE - This 1998 frame from video provided by C-SPAN shows George Nader, president and editor of Middle East Insight. Nader, an adviser to the United Arab Emirates who is now a witness in the U.S. special counsel investigation in...

By DESMOND BUTLER, TOM LoBIANCO and BRADLEY KLAPPER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - An Associated Press investigation has found that a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump received millions of dollars from a political adviser to the United Arab Emirates before he began making political donations to U.S. lawmakers considering legislation targeting the UAE's chief rival in the Persian Gulf, Qatar.

The UAE adviser, George Nader, is now a witness in the U.S. special counsel investigation into foreign meddling in American politics.

Two people tell the AP that Nader wired $2.5 million to the Trump fundraiser, Elliott Broidy, through a company in Canada. They say Nader paid the money to Broidy to bankroll an effort to persuade the U.S. to take a hard line against Qatar, a longtime American ally but now a bitter adversary of the UAE.

