Bon Jovi rocks the wards with electrifying performance in New Orleans

Newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductee, Bon Jovi, reached the New Orleans stop of his 'This House is Not For Sale' tour Sunday night. The performance was made more special when Bon Jovi stopped to pay tribute to Tom Benson during the performance.

In a viral clip, the "Knockout" performer is seen reminiscing about past performances in New Orleans. He then mentions Benson as the crowd erupts into cheers and applause.

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Tom Benson, died from complications from the flu Thursday, March 15 at the age of 90. Bon Jovi is just the latest of celebrities and influencers to show appreciation to the life and efforts of Tom Benson.

You can view the clip below.

