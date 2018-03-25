District that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A rural school district in Pennsylvania that has armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has arranged for additional armed security in its buildings.
Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said in a statement posted on the district's website there will be extra security starting Monday and "into the near future."
Helsel says media attention over the district's planned response to school shooters "has increased our concern regarding the possibility that something may happen." He says the district will continue to evaluate the situation moving forward.
Last week, Helsel said every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones. He said the rocks are one small part of the district's overall security plan.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
