Republican Pennsylvania congressman won't seek re-election - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Republican Pennsylvania congressman won't seek re-election

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A Republican Pennsylvania congressman has announced that he will not seek re-election, boosting Democratic hopes of winning his House seat.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello announced on Sunday that he would not be running, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

During an appearance on MSNBC, the second-term congressman called it "the most difficult decision" he's ever had to make and said it was due to a number of factors including the state's new congressional map.

Under the discarded map, Costello's suburban Philadelphia district had a Republican majority that nevertheless helped Clinton beat Trump there by 2 percentage points in 2016. The redrawn district has slightly more Democrats and Clinton would have won it by 9 percentage points.

Costello was expected to face a tough election battle against Democrat Chrissy Houlahan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook questioned about pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook questioned about pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:29:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from...More >>
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>

  • District that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security

    District that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:29:06 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:29:33 GMT
    A rural Pennsylvania school district that has armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has arranged for additional armed security in its buildings.More >>
    A rural Pennsylvania school district that has armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has arranged for additional armed security in its buildings.More >>

  • Video shows man before being shot by Texas deputy

    Video shows man before being shot by Texas deputy

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:01:49 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:29:31 GMT
    A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
    A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly