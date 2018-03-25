La. historic site holds annual reenactment of Civil War siege

The Port Hudson State Historic Site held its annual reenactment of the Siege of Port Hudson (Source: WAFB)

The Port Hudson State Historic Site held its annual reenactment of the Siege of Port Hudson (Source: WAFB)

The Port Hudson State Historic Site held its annual reenactment of the Siege of Port Hudson (Source: WAFB)

One museum in Jackson, Louisiana gave tourists front row seats to a battle that helped shape the state's history.

The Port Hudson State Historic Site held its annual reenactment of the Siege of Port Hudson on Sunday. The battle took place during the Civil War and resulted in about 5,000 casualties. Park manager, Gregory Thomas, says these type of initiatives help give people deeper look into Louisiana's history.

“Combined for the weekend, I think we've had more than in the past and that just makes me feel good because people are starting to realize this is an event worth coming to see,” said Thomas.

Sunday, March 25 marked the 155th anniversary of the Civil War battle.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.