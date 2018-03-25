From the First Alert Forecast Team

Some patchy fog might greet us for the Monday morning commute. Area winds should be strong enough to keep thick fog from forming. Fog will burn off by mid-morning, leaving behind a sun/cloud mix with highs back into the mid 80s.

Winds will become breezy by afternoon with sustained winds from the south of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. A stray sprinkle or two can't be completely ruled out late Monday. Slight rain chances will exist both Tuesday (20 percent) and Wednesday (30 percent) as our next storm system approaches. A slow moving cold front will move into the area Thursday triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms.

At this time, both a severe weather and flooding outbreak look low. One to two inches of rain will possible Thursday, which should be manageable for just about everyone thanks to the recent dry weather. One or two strong to possibly severe thunderstorms could be embedded within a slow moving line of t-showers. The exact timing is unclear at this time, but it appears this will be during the second half (evening) of Thursday.

The forecast will continue to be fine tuned over the next few days. We get a nice payoff though. The weather approaching for Easter Sunday will be picture perfect. A nice cool down will occur and dry weather will last through Easter Sunday.

