Hammond attorney takes over District 86 in La. legislature

One museum in Jackson, Louisiana gave tourists front row seats to a battle that helped shape the state's history.More >>
Two new names will join the Louisiana legislature following Saturday’s elections.More >>
The two missing children were found safe and unharmed at a family member's home sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A driver was killed after losing control of his truck after passing another vehicle in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators.More >>
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday in over 41 parishes as eligible voters cast their ballots for a variety of local municipal, judicial, and proposition elections.More >>
Four children have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
