Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum meets with voters in Greenfield, Iowa. On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Santorum said students who are rallying for gun control should instead learn... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum meets with voters in Greenfield, Iowa. On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Santorum said students who are rallying for gun control should instead learn...

By The Associated Press

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum said Sunday that students who have rallied for gun control should instead learn CPR or find their own way to prevent a school shooting.

"How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that," the Republican said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate said students could work to stop bullying in their communities or respond themselves to a shooter instead of asking lawmakers to approve legislation to protect them.

Santorum's comments prompted outrage on social media a day after hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the U.S. to push for tougher laws to fight gun violence.

The demonstrations Saturday were led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed last month.

Santorum said that if the rallies are about more than politics, then the country needs to have a broader discussion that doesn't revolve around "phony gun laws" that don't work.

"They took action to ask someone to pass a law," he said of the demonstrators. "They didn't take action to say, 'How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem?

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho

    Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho

    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:19:01 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:49:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger). Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs at El Korah Shrine during Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 25, 2018. The show began on Saturday.
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>
    The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot have brought their anti-fascist messages to the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Stars affected by violence join students' gun-reform rallies

    Stars affected by violence join students' gun-reform rallies

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:39:13 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:49:29 GMT
    Paul McCartney and Jennifer Hudson were among the stars playing supporting roles at gun-reform rallies.More >>
    Paul McCartney and Jennifer Hudson were among the stars playing supporting roles at gun-reform rallies.More >>

  • Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws

    Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws

    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:19:04 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:41:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum meets with voters in Greenfield, Iowa. On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Santorum said students who are rallying for gun control should instead learn...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum meets with voters in Greenfield, Iowa. On Sunday, March 25, 2018, Santorum said students who are rallying for gun control should instead learn...
    Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum says students who are rallying for gun control should instead learn CPR to help their classmates during a school shooting.More >>
    Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum says students who are rallying for gun control should instead learn CPR to help their classmates during a school shooting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly