LSU falls 1-0 in shortened Game 3 to lose series at Vanderbilt

Information provided by LSU Sports

NASHVILLE, TN - In a shortened seven-inning Game 3, the Vanderbilt Commodores took the series against the LSU baseball team by a score of 1-0 at Hawkins Field Sunday afternoon.

With the win, LSU fell to 16-9 (3-3 SEC) on the season and Vanderbilt improved to 17-7 (5-1 SEC).

Vanderbilt right-hander Mason Hickman earned the win this afternoon, improving to 5-0 on the season after seven innings of scoreless pitching, giving up just two hits while striking out nine. LSU freshman right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard took the tough-luck loss, giving up just one run in six innings while striking out a career-high eight batters. Hilliard moved to 4-1 on the season to go along with a 0.92 ERA.

The Tigers will travel to Metairie, Louisiana for the annual Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic against the UL-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT.

