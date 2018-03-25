Video shows Texas deputy he fatally shoots unarmed man

HOUSTON (AP) - A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed black man who had his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.
The Houston Chronicle obtained a civilian witness's video of Thursday's shooting. The recording cuts out as the Harris County deputy shoots because of a car passing in front of the cellphone.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office says the man, identified as Danny Ray Thomas, had an object in his hand, but no weapon was recovered.
Officers were responding to reports that Thomas was walking in the intersection with his pants down hitting cars. The deputy told Thomas to stop, but he continued to approach.
The deputy fired once, hitting Thomas in the chest.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killedMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicistMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>
Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East CoastMore >>