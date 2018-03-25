Missing children found safe, unharmed

The two missing children were found safe and unharmed at a family member's home sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A driver was killed after losing control of his truck after passing another vehicle in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators.More >>
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday in over 41 parishes as eligible voters cast their ballots for a variety of local municipal, judicial, and proposition elections.More >>
Police said four juveniles were taken into custody after leading officers on a short chase and crashing into a business late Saturday night.More >>
A two-year-old boy in Jennings has been shot after locating a handgun that had not been properly secured, according to Commander Ramby Cormier of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Cormier says at the time of the incident, four children under the age of five were inside the residence. The parents of the children were also in the home and told authorities they were unaware that the child had located the weapon. The child was taken to a local hospital before being transferred t...More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
