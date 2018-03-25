Missing children found safe, unharmed

UPDATE

The two missing children were found safe and unharmed at a family member's home sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing children.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a search is being conducted for Kemontae Holliday, 5, and Jeremiah Profit, 2. Officials said they first received the call from the Village Green Apartments on Sparta Avenue, which is off Scotland Avenue, around 11 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said investigators believe the two boys disappeared after being left inside a vehicle. He added their mother went back inside the apartment to grab some of their necessities.

According to Coppola, the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of the children is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

