4 juveniles in stolen vehicle lead police on short chase before crashing into business, investigators say

Police said four juveniles were taken into custody after leading officers on a short chase and crashing into a business late Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers spotted a stolen vehicle just before midnight and tried to pull it over, but the driver would not stop.

According to investigators, there was a short chase that ended when the vehicle crash into Healthy Nails, which is located on Plank Road near Evangeline Street.

Authorities said the four juveniles inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital and then into custody.

Officials said all four are charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They added the driver faces an additional charge of aggravated flight.

The owner of the business said he is going to rebuild.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.