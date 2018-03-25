LSU holds on for 6-2 win over Vanderbilt after rain postponement

Information provided by LSU Sports

NASHVILLE, TN - After resuming play in a rain-postponed contest, the LSU baseball team was able to even the series with a 6-2 win against Vanderbilt Sunday morning at Hawkins Field.

Game 3 will begin at noon CT on ESPN2.

After pitching a phenomenal game, Caleb Gilbert improved to 3-1 on the season. The junior right-hander worked seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out five.

Antoine Duplantis got the Tigers out to a hot start with a solo home run on the top of the first. He finished the contest 3-for-5 at the plate.

Click here for more