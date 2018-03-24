LSU gymnastics wins second straight SEC championship - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU gymnastics wins second straight SEC championship

ST. LOUIS, MO (WAFB) -

The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team captured its second-straight SEC Championship with a 197.400, defeating Alabama, Florida and Kentucky Saturday evening in the Chaifetz Arena.

2018 SEC Gymnastics Championships

Team Scores

Place, Team, Score
1. LSU, 197.400
2. Alabama, 196.975
3. Florida, 196.825
4. Kentucky, 196.550
5. Arkansas, 196.425
6. Georgia, 196.350
7. Missouri, 196.100
8. Auburn, 195.650

Individual Event Results (Winners plus all LSU scores)

Vault Results
Place, Gymnast, Team, Score
1. Alex McMurtry, Florida, 9.975
4. Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.900
4. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.900
13. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.875
13. Julianna Cannamela, LSU, 9.875
18. Myia Hambrick, LSU, 9.850
47. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.300

Uneven Bars Results
Place, Gymnast, Team, Score
1. Alex McMurtry. Florida, 9.950
2. Myia Hambrick, LSU, 9.900
2. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.900
2. Lexie Priessman, LSU, 9.900
7. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.850
7. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.850
38. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.750

Balance Beam Results
Place, Gymnast, Team, Score
1. Alyssa Baumann. Florida, 9.975
4. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.925
7. Myia Hambrick, LSU, 9.900
12. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.875
24. Erin Macadaeg, LSU, 9.800
24. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.800
35. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.775

Floor Exercise Results
Place, Gymnast, Team, Score
1. Ariana Guerra. Alabama, 9.900
1. Alicia Boren. Florida, 9.900
1. Sidney Dukes. Kentucky, 9.900
4. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.875
4. Lexie Priessman, LSU, 9.875
8. Ashlyn Kirby, LSU, 9.850
8. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.850
8. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.850
40. Myia Hambrick, LSU, 9.700

All Around Results
Place, Gymnast, Team, Score
1. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 39.500
3. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 39.450
6. Myia Hambrick, LSU, 39.350

