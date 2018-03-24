Police investigating fatal crash in Walker - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating fatal crash in Walker

WALKER, LA (WAFB) -

Officials responded to a crash off of Walker South Road Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m., according to witnesses.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said the crash was fatal, but very few details were given at the time.

The crash is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

