Driver dies after losing control of truck, according to officials

A driver was killed after losing control of his truck after passing another vehicle in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the driver as Christopher Fowler, 26, of Denham Springs.

Troopers said the single-vehicle crash happened on Walker South Road just before 7 p.m.

Sgt. Jared Sandifer with LSP said the investigation so far shows Fowler was headed northbound on Walker South in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. He added witnesses said Fowler was seen "driving at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles in a no passing zone in a curved area of the roadway."

According to Sandifer, Fowler passed another vehicle in a curve and tried to move back into his lane when he lost control. The truck reportedly went off the road, hit some small trees, and flipped. Troopers reported Fowler was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office, according to LSP. A sample of his blood was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.