Driver dies after losing control of truck, according to officials

Police said four juveniles were taken into custody after leading officers on a short chase and crashing into a business late Saturday night.More >>
A driver was killed after losing control of his truck after passing another vehicle in Livingston Parish on Saturday, according to investigators.More >>
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Saturday in over 41 parishes as eligible voters cast their ballots for a variety of local municipal, judicial, and proposition elections.More >>
What started off as a good deed by a man with $40 in his pocket and a desire to feed the homeless has grown into a ministry that is now more than two dozen people strong.More >>
The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team (15-1, 7-0 SEC), the Southeastern Conference regular season champions and defending meet champions, will take on the nation’s top teams at the 2018 SEC Championships at 6 p.m. CT Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
