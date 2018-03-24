Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A congressman says the suspected Austin bomber left a confession calling himself a "psychopath" and saying he felt no remorse for his actions.
Rep. Michael McCaul made the comments at a news conference Saturday, where he thanked law enforcement officials for stopping the deadly three-week bombing spree that terrorized the capital of Texas.
Police have said that 23-year-old Mark Conditt left a lengthy recorded confession on his cell phone, which was discovered Wednesday after he blew himself up as officers closed in on him.
Investigators have declined to release the recording, saying they are still looking into Conditt's motive and whether anyone else was involved.
Conditt is suspected of assembling and plating package bombs on doorsteps beginning March 2 that killed two people and injured others.
McCaul, chairman of the House homeland security committee, said that Conditt questions himself on the recording "for why he didn't feel any remorse for what he did."
