From our First Alert Weather Team

High pressure continues to drift to our east, but still has enough of a hold on the area to keep things dry through the weekend and possibly into Monday too. Our next storm system arrives by midweek.

Warmer than normal temperatures will remain with us through the first half of the work week. Morning lows and daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees above normal.

Some patchy morning fog will be possible early Sunday and Monday. Winds should keep fog from becoming thick and widespread.

A cold front will approach the area Wednesday increasing rain chances to the scattered category. The front will move through the area Thursday triggering widespread showers and t-storms. A heavy rain and some severe weather remain possibilities with this storm system.

Long range models are still struggling with exact timing and just how intense the storms might get. So make sure to check back with us in the coming days as we fine tune the forecast. Temperatures will take a dip to end the week and remain below normal for next weekend.

