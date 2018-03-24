Local meal prep start-up helps deliver hope to the homeless

A local meal prep business joined church groups and volunteers on Saturday to deliver hope to people in need. (Source: WAFB)

What started off as a good deed by a man with $40 in his pocket and a desire to feed the homeless has grown into a ministry that is now more than two dozen people strong. A local meal prep business joined church groups and volunteers on Saturday to deliver hope to people in need.

There is a big ministry happening under the small Trevor Sims Memorial overpass in downtown Baton Rouge. For most of the people there, it is home. It is all they have. Michael Washington, who was recently living on the streets, is excited about something most of us take for granted.

“Over there they got bag lunches, potato chips, water. It's good down there. See where that big line is down there? They got fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, all kinds of stuff,” Washington said.

Washington said he has had a hard time finding a job because of an armed robbery conviction that is more than 30 years old. But that does not matter to volunteers like Christy Faucheux. They were there to help.

“I didn't expect it to be so busy and so many people in need,” Faucheux said.

Faucheux and her husband own a spice and meal prep company called Avec Tous. Today they are serving smoked chicken, string beans and potatoes to the homeless. But they are really delivering hope through a project called, Famine Is The Enemy, or FITE.

“As soon as I heard about it a month ago I signed up for the first available date and I decided to cook for them,” Faucheux said.

Joshua Selser started FITE a year ago with $40 in hamburgers to feed the homeless. Selser said it is the best money he has ever spent.

“I've actually seen some people rise out of this situation, and then months later I'll get a random message on Facebook and I'm like, who is this and it's like Josh you fed me out of your own pocket. You brought me a sweater or blanket. That's tremendous,” Selser said.

Selser's mission to help promote hope is inspiring even the youngest volunteers.

“It's amazing. My son is over there having the time of his life serving green beans to people. So, I think this is wonderful,” Faucheux said.

By feeding the hungry they are also nourishing the soul.

“If we help each other, the world would be a better place,” Washington said.

