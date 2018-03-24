Local meal prep start-up helps deliver hope to the homeless

What started off as a good deed by a man with $40 in his pocket and a desire to feed the homeless has grown into a ministry that is now more than two dozen people strong.More >>
The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team (15-1, 7-0 SEC), the Southeastern Conference regular season champions and defending meet champions, will take on the nation’s top teams at the 2018 SEC Championships at 6 p.m. CT Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena.More >>
A march for gun control was held in Baton Rouge in conjunction with the national rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
The No. 10 ranked LSU softball team hit three home runs in their seventh walk-off win of the season to defeat No. 13 ranked Baylor, 5-3 in extra innings on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Park.More >>
A group was joined by Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nunguesser to clean up a park where a teen was recently killed.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
