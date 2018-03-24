Arden Key says he has visit planned with Saints, ready to do everything at LSU Pro Day

Information provided by TheAdvocate.com

The New Orleans Saints are planning to bring former LSU edge rusher Arden Key in for a visit during the pre-draft process, Key said at Tyrann Mathieu's Celebrity Kickball Game on Saturday.

Key, who will not do any private workouts or visits until after LSU's Pro Day April 4, does not have his full schedule of visits yet.

But he remembers the Saints telling him in an interview at the NFL scouting combine that they wanted to bring him in for one of their 30 pre-draft visits.

"My agent has my schedule; they haven't sent me the schedule yet," Key said. "All the teams have reached out to my agency, and they're putting it in the calendar, but the Saints did tell me they were going to give me a private workout and I'd go tour the facility."

New Orleans likes to use some of its 30 allotted visits to talk to players who have off-the-field concerns on their profile; Key, who left the LSU program last spring, fits that profile.

The big edge rusher, who is projected as a late first-round pick or a second-round pick, also said he plans to do all of the necessary drills at LSU's Pro Day.

Key, citing concerns about injury affecting his preparation, did not do the 40-yard dash or the bench press at the NFL scouting combine, After weighing in at 238 pounds in Indianapolis, Key says he's up to 250 pounds now, and he's ready to show teams he's in shape after a 2017 season where he ballooned as high as 280.

"The drills," Key said. "Show them I'm in shape, show them my body type, show them that it's not fat anymore. It's good weight."