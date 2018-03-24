LSU softball walks off Baylor, falls to NDSU

Amanda Doyle hit at two-run home run to the the Tigers the win. (Source: LSUsports.net Ryan McCarble)

The No. 10-ranked LSU softball team split its twinbill on Saturday, defeating Baylor 5-3 in walk-off fashion in eight innings in game one, and falling to North Dakota State, 1-0 in nine innings. The Tigers are now 26-5 on the year.

Game 1

The Lady Bears got on the board first, driving in two runs on three hits in the top of the second inning to give themselves an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, junior Amber Serrett tied the game up with a two-run home run over the left-field wall, scoring Shemiah Sanchez. Baylor answered in the very next inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly to left, gaining a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sanchez led the Tigers off with a solo shot over the left field wall to tie the game at three apiece.

Emily Griggs singled to the pitcher to lead off the bottom of the eighth, and Amanda Doyle hit a walk-off two-run home run to win the game for the Tigers, 5-3.

Carley Hoover pitched a complete-game effort and earned her 11th win of the season, tallying five strikeouts in the game.

Game 2

In game two, Walljasper kept North Dakota State off balance, tallying eight strikeouts in nine innings of work. She gave up four hits and allowed one unearned run.

The Bison scored their lone run in the top of the ninth inning. An infield single led off the inning and they would advance to second on a ground ball out. The run came off of a Sanchez error, allowing North Dakota State to take a 1-0 lead.

In the Tigers’ last chance, Elyse Thornhill tried to get the offense going with two outs. She singled to second base but was stranded as a strikeout ended the game.

The Tigers had chances earlier to score runs. In the third inning, Claire Weinberger singled to left field with one out. She would advance to third on Emily Griggs’ single up the middle, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Walljasper took the loss for the Tigers in the circle, falling to 10-3 on the year.

